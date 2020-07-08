PayPal Urges Arbitration Approval To End Charity Class Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- PayPal Inc. asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to enter judgment on an arbitrator's award in its favor to end a proposed class action challenging the way the company distributes charitable donations. PayPal urged U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to enter judgment in line with an arbitration decision in its favor in the suit brought by since-dissolved organization Friends for Health and donor Terry Kass. It argued that the arbitrator's decision constitutes a final award in the arbitration proceedings Kass agreed to go through in her user agreement with the payment site. Friends for Health and Kass sued PayPal in 2017,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS