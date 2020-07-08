Missed Discovery Deadline Dooms Patient's Med Mal Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed the midtrial dismissal of a suit accusing two chiropractors of damaging a patient's spinal cord implant, saying the patient's medical expert was properly excluded due to a missed discovery deadline. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld a Prince George's County judge's decision to grant a midtrial win to Drs. Sung Chul Kim and Gladys Guccione and their employer, Multi-Specialty HealthCare LLC, in a suit accusing the chiropractors of negligently performing chiropractic treatments on patient Channell Huff that damaged a spinal cord stimulator previously implanted in the patient's neck and caused unspecified...

