An Attractive Regime For Governing Jurisdiction Post-Brexit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The U.K. recently requested to join the Lugano Convention 2007, which is the U.K.'s preferred regime for governing questions of jurisdiction and the enforcement of judgments with EU countries post-Brexit. These rules will be critically important for all parties when they consider which jurisdiction clauses to include in their contracts. This article explains what the Lugano Convention is, provides an update on recent developments in the accession process, and highlights some important differences between the Lugano Convention and the current regime. What is the Lugano Convention 2007? The Lugano Convention governs jurisdiction and the enforcement of judgments between the EU and...

