Texas AG Says Bar Dues Violate 1st Amendment

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an amicus brief with the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday in support of a complaint by a group of attorneys against the State Bar of Texas over required dues, arguing that the payments are a clear violation of lawyers' First Amendment rights. The state requires every attorney to join the State Bar of Texas in order to receive and maintain a law license, but some of the money funds causes that the plaintiff lawyers argue is inherently political, and Paxton said in the brief that the bar "steps outside its core functions and becomes a lobbying organization...

