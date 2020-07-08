NJ Judge Agrees To Discipline For Working While Ineligible

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey municipal judge has agreed to be reprimanded by judicial ethics authorities for handling cases for five months while administratively ineligible to practice law and for failing to obtain professional liability insurance, according to a filing released Wednesday. The consent by Guy W. Killen, who is the town court judge for Vineland in Cumberland County, was formalized in a stipulation with the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct. Judge Killen's consent means the committee will make a final recommendation on discipline without considering any further documentation outside of the current record, and present it to the New Jersey Supreme Court...

