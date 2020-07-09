Military Food Supplier Escapes Rival's Whistleblower FCA Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has tossed a food supplier's whistleblower False Claims Act suit alleging its main rival overcharged the U.S. military by $933 million on an Afghanistan supply deal, ruling it hadn't plausibly alleged any false claims. Anham FZCO failed to show Supreme Foodservice GmbH either expressly or impliedly submitted false claims to the Defense Logistics Agency as part of an alleged scheme to delay Anham starting work on a DLA food supply deal, allowing Supreme to extend its own contract in the meantime, U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. said in a July 8 decision. "While the allegations contained in...

