Highlights From OECD Roundtable On Conglomerate Mergers

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- On June 10, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's competition committee held a roundtable with several antitrust authorities to explore issues and trends in the conglomerate effects of mergers, particularly with respect to digital platforms. While the OECD kept the roundtable itself off-the-record, it has made available on the OECD website background materials, submissions and videos of speaker presentations, each of which is discussed below. OECD Secretariat Background Note As the secretariat describes them: [C]onglomerate effects arise when the products of the merging firms are not in the same product market, nor are they inputs or outputs of one another....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS