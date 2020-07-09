Lawmakers Told Virus Will Cause Spike In Pensions Disputes

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 2:55 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s Pensions Ombudsman told lawmakers that the number of complaints the body will likely have to field will "undoubtedly" increase over the next year because of disputes relating to COVID-19. Anthony Arter told the Work and Pensions Select Committee on Wednesday that there would likely be complaints relating to employers failing to pay pensions contributions, or fraudsters encouraging people to withdraw their long-term savings. The Ombudsman said his staff's workload had increased 13% on last year but he expected that to increase significantly. "Public sector ombudsmen will be inundated with complaints as a result of COVID," he said. "I don't...

