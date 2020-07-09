Lawmakers Told Virus Will Cause Surge In Pensions Disputes

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 2:55 PM BST) -- The Pensions Ombudsman told lawmakers that the number of complaints the body will probably have to field will "undoubtedly" increase over the next year because of disputes arising from the COVID-19 outbreak. Anthony Arter told the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee on Wednesday that there will probably be complaints about employers failing to pay pensions contributions, or fraudsters encouraging people to withdraw their long-term savings. The Ombudsman said his staff's workload had increased by 13% since last year and that he expects that to increase significantly. "Public sector ombudsmen will be inundated with complaints as a result of COVID," he said....

