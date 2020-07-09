Video Platforms Can Withhold IP Infringers' Contact Info

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 6:09 PM BST) -- YouTube and other online platforms only have to provide the postal address — but not the email, phone number or IP address — of users who illegally upload movies without the copyright holder's consent, the European Union's highest court ruled Thursday. The case, first filed in Germany by film distributor Constantin Film Verleih GmbH, came after film pirates uploaded "Scary Movie 5" and the Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez thriller "Parker" to YouTube in 2014 and 2013, respectively. Constantin Film held the exclusive rights to exploit those works in Germany. Those films were subsequently viewed on the Google-owned video platform tens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS