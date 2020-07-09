VW Must Face 'Dieselgate' Claims Where Cars Sold, ECJ Rules

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 1:40 PM BST) -- Consumers who bought Volkswagen cars in Europe can sue the automaker in their domestic courts over an emissions cheating scandal that has already cost VW billions, the bloc's top court ruled Thursday. Europe's highest court has paved the way for Volkswagen to face claims in every EU member state if they bought cars fitted with emissions-cheating devices. (AP) The European Court of Justice opened the door for the German automaker to face claims in every European Union member country if they bought vehicles fitted with emissions-cheating devices. Consumers should typically sue in the country where they are based, the Luxembourg-based court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS