Insurers Clarify Policies In Prep For 2nd Wave Of COVID-19

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 4:08 PM BST) -- Insurers are starting to offer clarity to customers who want to know whether they are covered if there is a second wave of COVID-19 later this year, a senior official at the Prudential Regulation Authority has said. Anna Sweeney, executive director for insurance at the PRA, said on Wednesday that insurers have withstood capital shocks from the pandemic. But they should ensure that they reduce the risk of "contract uncertainty" in future, she warned. Disputes over the scope of business interruption cover following a lockdown imposed in March has prompted the Financial Conduct Authority to take a range of policy...

