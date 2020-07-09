UK Seeks Comments On Plan To Expand Diesel Tax

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Britain's government said Thursday it is seeking comments on plans to reduce the number of sectors that can take advantage of low-cost diesel in an effort to help the United Kingdom reach its environmental goals. Under British law, some sectors are allowed to use "red" diesel fuel, which is charged a significantly lower fuel tax than regular diesel used by private car drivers. The term "red diesel" comes from red dye used to distinguish it from regular diesel fuel. It is used, for example, to power construction vehicles like bulldozers and cranes and for the refrigeration units of large trucks....

