Green Group Sues To Stop Calif. Tribe's Wind Farm

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- An environmental group in Southern California says that a proposed wind farm near the U.S.-Mexico border should be put on hold until a full analysis of its impacts on the region and on migratory birds can be completed. San Diego-based group Backcountry Against Dumps told a California federal court Wednesday that the environmental approvals for a wind farm on private and tribal lands failed to take into account a variety of impacts, including how many migratory birds and golden eagles might be killed, noise pollution, light pollution and the cumulative effects of other projects in the area. Backcountry alleged that the...

