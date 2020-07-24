Schwabe Williamson Nabs Holland & Knight Anchorage Team

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt P.C. said it has expanded its office in Anchorage by hiring Holland & Knight LLP's entire team of six experienced attorneys in that Alaska city and will now move forward with plans to strengthen its natural resources industry and Alaska Native law practices. The Pacific Northwest regional law firm, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, welcomed Robert Misulich, Matt Singer, Christopher Slottee and Howard Trickey as shareholders in late June, along with Lee Baxter and Peter Scully as of counsel attorneys, according to Schwabe Williamson shareholder and Anchorage office leader Bert Ray on July 14. Schwabe said it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS