Littler Attys To Be Deposed In Staffing Co.'s Negligence Case

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A staffing company and former Littler Mendelson PC client convinced a Texas state judge Thursday to allow limited depositions in its negligence suit alleging a discovery misstep by the firm's attorneys allowed opposing counsel to expand a labor lawsuit against the business. Harris County District Judge Kristen Hawkins held a 20-minute telephone hearing Thursday morning before determining she would allow oil and gas staffing company New Tech Global Ventures LLC to conduct limited, narrow, two-hour depositions of the four Littler attorneys who are trying to get the lawsuit tossed under a state free speech law. The attorneys — Kerry Notestine, Conor H....

