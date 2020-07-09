Univ. Of Miami Says ERISA Suit Is 'Literal Copy-And-Paste'

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami has urged a Florida federal judge to toss a proposed ERISA class action accusing the school of saddling its retirement plan with excessive fees and poorly performing investments, arguing that the plan participants lifted their allegations from other cases and got the facts wrong. In its Wednesday motion to dismiss, the university said courts have rejected the kinds of theories the participants raised in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit even when the facts underlying those theories were well-pled, unlike the present case. "The complaint is a literal copy-and-paste: Its allegations, right down to the typos,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS