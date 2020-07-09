No 'Binding Precedent' In Suit Over Kik's $100M Crypto Sale

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Thursday noted the unique position he's in during arguments over telephone in the SEC's case against Kik alleging that the Canadian messaging company engaged in an unregistered securities offering of its Kin digital tokens, pointing to the lack of "binding precedent" on the matter. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's argued Thursday on a well-attended call that Kik Interactive Inc.'s digital token Kin is a "quintessential security," and that its 2017 sale of $100 million worth of Kin fits well within the bounds of what is known as the Howey test. The...

