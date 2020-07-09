High Court No Longer A No-Go As Tribal Reservation OK'd

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Thursday that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's eastern Oklahoma reservation still exists for criminal jurisdiction purposes cemented Justice Neil Gorsuch's status as a pivotal supporter of tribal rights, and of treaty rights in particular, to the degree that tribes can nurture hopes in the high court after decades of fearing the worst at its hands. Justice Gorsuch's opinion for a 5-4 court majority overturned Jimcy McGirt's Oklahoma state court convictions for child sexual abuse, ruling that the Creek tribe's treaty lands are still a reservation for the application of the Major Crimes Act and that McGirt should been...

