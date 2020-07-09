Watchdog Says Ex-VA Official Steered $5M Deal To Friend

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A former assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs unethically steered a $5 million leadership training contract, which was of no practical use to the agency, to a company owned by friends, according to the VA watchdog. Shortly after joining the VA in 2017, Peter Shelby, former assistant secretary for human resources and administration, misused his position to direct staff to award a sole-source deal to an unnamed service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, to the direct benefit of two of his friends, the VA Office of Inspector General said in a Wednesday report. The leadership and development training...

