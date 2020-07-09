Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Settlement Would Reduce $3.8M Sanction To Just $22K

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked a federal court to sign off on a settlement with a student loan debt-relief company that would see a proposed $3.8 million sanction reduced to just $22,000 if the defunct company and its principals can pay that amount in 10 days.

Florida-based Timemark Inc. earned the millions in fees for federal student debt-related services performed for clients over about four years, but the firm breached the telemarketing regulations by collecting the fees before doing any substantial work, the CFPB said in a statement Wednesday.

The company marketed its debt-relief services nationwide using its websites...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!