Fla. Lawyer Disbarred For Online Attacks Against Other Attys

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday disbarred a Fort Lauderdale attorney who targeted two other lawyers with a campaign of "terrorist legal tactics" that also netted her a libel lawsuit and a stalking injunction. In a brief order, the court rejected a referee's recommendation of a two-year suspension for attorney Ashley Ann Krapacs and disapproved of the referee's finding of remorse as a mitigating factor, instead disbarring her effective immediately. The court also ordered Krapacs to pay the Florida Bar's costs of $4,777. Krapacs' social media attacks targeted Russell J. Williams, who agreed to represent Krapacs' ex-boyfriend while she was pursuing...

