Warshaw Burstein, Sonnenschein Steer $28M NYC Loan

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Warshaw Burstein represented Apple Bank for Savings in connection with its $28 million loan to a Sonnenschein Sherman & Deutsch-counseled borrower for a property on Riverside Drive in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan is for Oxford Tower, a 15-story apartment building at 280 Riverside Drive. The borrower is a New York-based limited liability company, and contact information for the borrower was not immediately available on Thursday. The deal is a refinancing of a prior $28 million loan Apple Bank had provided for the property. The building is between West 100th and West 101st...

