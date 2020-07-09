Insurer Needn't Cover Trucking Co. In Human Trafficking Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge told Landmark American Insurance Co. it doesn't need to pay defense costs in a migrant worker's suit accusing its policyholder, a trucking company, of human trafficking and workplace mistreatment, holding that the allegations in the underlying suit aren't covered under the insurer's policy. U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh ruled Thursday that Landmark does not owe defense for Carl Hemphill and MJC Labor Solutions LLC because the insurer covers employment placement services and the underlying suit never accused the insureds of "a negligent act, error, or omission in providing placement services to an employee." Instead, the judge...

