High Court Takes Up FHFA Constitutionality Case

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that it will hear appeals in a case challenging the government's "net worth sweep" of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, agreeing to review questions around the single-director structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and its conservatorship of the two mortgage giants....

