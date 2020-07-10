$850K Not Too Much For Boy Attacked By Dog, Court Says

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court on Thursday affirmed a jury's award of $850,000 to an 11-year-old boy who was attacked by his neighbors' Alaskan Malamute, ruling that there was "simply no evidence" that jurors had gone out of bounds in issuing the award. In a 12-page non-precedential ruling, a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the challenge to the verdict mounted by defendants Jeff and Tonya Bieneman, who were found primarily at fault for their dog attacking the 11-year-old boy, who filed suit through his mother Bobbi Belinda Foreman. The Bienemans had appealed the verdict on two grounds: that the trial court allowed improper...

