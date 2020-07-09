Ind. Justices Say Juror Flub Voids Doc's Malpractice Trial Win

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday narrowly agreed to vacate a doctor's medical malpractice trial win in a suit accusing him of causing a patient's death, saying a prospective juror who said he wouldn't be able to award pain and suffering damages should have been struck for cause. In a 3-2 ruling, the state's highest court ordered a new trial in a suit accusing Dr. Samer Mattar of botching patient Kandace Pyles' bariatric surgery, which caused her death. The suit filed by estate administrator Tammi Clark had sought, in part, damages for lost services and love and affection, according to the...

