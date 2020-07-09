High Court Takes Up Christian Students' Free Speech Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court breathed new life Thursday into two former students' case alleging Georgia Gwinnett College stifled their free speech rights to speak on campus about their Christian faith, saying it would review an Eleventh Circuit decision affirming dismissal after the school changed disputed policies. The high court will review a decision from last year in which the Eleventh Circuit agreed with a Georgia district court that Chike Uzuegbunam and Joseph Bradford's legal challenges to the restrictions on "free speech expression" on campus and claims for nominal damages were mooted by the state-run college's decision after the suit was filed...

