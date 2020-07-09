Romanian Programmer Cops To Role In $722M Crypto Fraud

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Romanian man pled guilty Thursday to plotting to sell unregistered securities in connection with his role in a $722 million cryptocurrency mining scheme known as the BitClub Network, New Jersey's top federal prosecutor announced. Silviu Catalin Balaci, 35, admitted to the wrongdoing during a videoconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi in Newark federal court, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. Balaci and four others — Matthew Brent Goettsche, Russ Albert Medlin, Jobadiah Sinclair Weeks and Joseph Frank Abel — were charged by indictment in December in connection with the scheme. A resident of Germany at the time of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS