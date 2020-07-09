1st Circ. Affirms Pharmacists' Guilt In Meningitis Outbreak

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The two pharmacists who ran a Massachusetts lab at the center of a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak had their convictions upheld by the First Circuit Thursday, but the panel also ordered a redo on their nine- and eight-year prison sentences after prosecutors appealed. Barry Cadden, the founder of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center, and Glenn Chin, NECC's lead pharmacist, were convicted of racketeering and fraud in 2017 for their roles in distributing mold-contaminated steroids, sickening nearly 800 people and resulting in more than 100 deaths. In a pair of opinions, the three-judge panel found there was enough evidence presented...

