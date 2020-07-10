Possibilities If Justices Review PTAB Judge Constitutionality

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- In a string of appeals from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has called into question the constitutional legitimacy of numerous inter partes and — as of this week — ex parte proceedings from the PTAB's administrative patent judges. It is now up to the U.S. Supreme Court to take the stage, should it so choose, and decide whether those APJs were constitutionally appointed such that their decisions should stand. Should the Supreme Court grant certiorari, its ultimate decision could give many patent owners[1] who lost at the PTAB the chance to...

