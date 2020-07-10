Client Says Hagen Berman Pulled Fast One On Special Master

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota woman told a Pennsylvania federal court that Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP used clients' protected information as "a sword and a shield" to hide its alleged wrongdoing in its report provided to a special master, who was investigating the firm's bid to drop clients suing GlaxoSmithKline and others for birth defects caused by thalidomide. Carolyn Sampson, who has lived with serious disabilities since birth, sued Hagens Berman in May, saying that partner Steve Berman and Kay Gunderson Reeves promised her a swift victory and a nice payout for her suit claiming the drug thalidomide caused birth defects. But the...

