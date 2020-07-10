TD Ameritrade Faces Class Action Over Crude Oil Prices

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Investors hit TD Ameritrade Inc. with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court on Thursday alleging that it failed to warn customers of a possibility of crude oil futures reaching a price of zero and liquidated their positions "in a commercially unconscionable manner." TD Ameritrade was warned by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange that oil prices could go negative, yet they failed to communicate that to customers and were unprepared for the market events of April 20, when the May E-mini crude oil futures contract gradually dropped throughout the day and then dropped from $0 to -$37.62 during the last 15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS