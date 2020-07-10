Ex-Floreat Advisers Beat Bid To Pare Defense In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 9:33 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Friday to let Floreat Investment strike out arguments from three of its former advisers about an offshore company a firm director owned in the private wealth manager's suit accusing the trio of dishonestly pocketing fees. Floreat had sought to strike out part of the defense pleading, but Judge Christopher Butcher refused after concluding it was potentially relevant to the fraud case. The former employees of Floreat Capital Markets Ltd., Benjamin Churchill, Zaki Nuseibeh and Oumar Diallo, maintain that the fraud claims brought against them by Floreat Investment Management Ltd. are based on a disagreement that resulted in...

