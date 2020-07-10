Royal Caribbean Inks $245M Silversea Deal Amid Virus Woes

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Cruise giant Royal Caribbean said Friday that it bought out the rest of Silversea Cruises for $245 million worth of Royal Caribbean stock, exactly two years after it purchased a two-thirds stake in the company and despite a financial downturn wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, in a deal advised on by Skadden and Morgan Lewis. Skadden-advised Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. said it gave Heritage Cruise Holding Ltd. 5.2 million of its shares in exchange for Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio's 33.3% stake in Silversea Cruise Holding Ltd., which Lefebvre d'Ovidio took over from his father. Morgan Lewis advised Lefebvre. That values the deal...

