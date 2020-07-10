Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AbbVie Faces Suit Over Delays In Generic Blood Pressure Med

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- AbbVie has been hit with a suit in California federal court accusing the drug giant of reaping millions of dollars in profits by paying off competitors to delay generic forms of the blood pressure drug Bystolic.

The proposed class action alleges that AbbVie Inc. used reverse payments to would-be generic manufacturers to keep cheaper versions of nebivolol HCl, a beta blocker, off store shelves.

J M Smith Corp., which does business as Smith Drug Co., claims AbbVie and six subsidiaries under the Allergan and Forest Laboratories names used reverse payments, also known as "pay-for-delay" deals, to prevent sales of the Bystolic...

