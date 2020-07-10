Visa Winners Say Trump Is Using Virus To End Lottery

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of foreign citizens who won visas out of a pool of millions sued the Trump administration Friday, accusing the president of using a coronavirus-related travel ban to effectively shutter the diversity lottery program. A group of diversity visa lottery winners and their families — 492 potential immigrants in total — filed the suit in D.C. federal court against President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arguing that the pair have unlawfully used the travel ban to keep them from receiving their visas. The plaintiffs won the lottery in 2019 and have until Sept. 30 to obtain their visas....

