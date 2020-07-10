WTO Director Candidates Get A Month Less To Campaign

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The eight hopefuls vying to replace Roberto Azevêdo as director-general of the World Trade Organization will have a month less than normal to win the support of country delegations, the WTO announced Friday. The announcement came two days after the deadline for countries to nominate candidates for the role, trimming the standard three-month campaign period to two. The sped-up election process follows Azevêdo's abrupt announcement in May that he would leave his post at the end of August, one year before the end of his second term. "In order to provide clarity for both the candidates and the membership ... we...

