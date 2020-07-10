Miss. Businessman Pleads Guilty To $288M Tricare Fraud

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi man has pled guilty to orchestrating a $287.6 million scheme to defraud Tricare by paying doctors and drug distributors kickbacks to refer unnecessary compounded medication prescriptions to his pharmacies, and will forfeit more than $50 million worth of property, luxury cars and an airplane. Wade A. Walters pled guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering, admitting to tampering with drug formulas and bribing doctors to authorize prescriptions for expensive compounded medications to rake in reimbursements from the federal benefits program for U.S. military veterans, the government said. "Walters' scheme to dispense...

