Nev. Pot Co. Can't Get Temp Worker Phones In Licensing Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Nevada cannabis regulators being sued by a rejected license applicant can't be forced to turn over the cellphones of contractors hired to vet applications, the state high court has ruled, finding tax officials don't have legal control over the devices. The justices found Thursday that the Nevada Department of Taxation has no authority to hand over the personal property of nonparty private citizens, a ruling that establishes for the first time the meaning of "possession, custody or control" under Nevada's rules of civil procedure. The decision overturned a lower court's order compelling regulators to produce the phones in a suit brought...

