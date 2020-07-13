Exec's Family Can't Get US To Force Tanzania To Pay $50M

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't force the government of Tanzania to pay the family of an Irish transportation company executive $50 million for a military equipment deal, finding that U.S. federal courts don't have authority over the dispute. The panel said that the High Court of Tanzania's orders for the Tanzanian government to pay Devram P. Valambhia's wife and children, who are U.S. citizens, his remaining share of a 1985 contract between his employer Transport Equipment Ltd. and Tanzania don't override foreign countries' sovereign immunity from U.S. courts' jurisdictions. The High Court's orders don't fall under a commercial activity exception in the...

