High Court's LGBT Bias Blockbuster Headlines Packed Term

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling that federal civil rights law protects LGBTQ employees resolved a closely watched question that had been brewing for years, the justices also devoted time this term to workplace law issues like religious employers' rights and causation standards in civil rights cases. The LGBTQ rights decision, known as Bostock, was in fact three consolidated cases, two of which involved gay workers and one that centered around a transgender funeral director, all of whom alleged they were illegally fired by their respective employers. "The opinion for me that stands out is Bostock because it resolves a...

