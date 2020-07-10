SFO Inks £44.4M Deal With G4S In Gov't Contract Fraud Case

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 7:35 PM BST) -- Security firm G4S PLC has agreed to pay £44.4 million ($56.1 million) to settle a long-running investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office over allegations its prisons subsidiary overcharged the U.K. government for electronic tagging of offenders, the anti-fraud agency said Friday. SFO Director Lisa Osofsky said a unit of security firm G4S PLC "repeatedly lied to the Ministry of Justice, profiting to the tune of millions of pounds." (Getty) The unit, G4S Care and Justice Services (U.K.) Ltd., accepted responsibility for three fraud offenses arising from a scheme to mislead the Ministry of Justice about the profits it made from selling...

