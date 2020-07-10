PruittHealth Will Get Interest Redo On $11M Software Verdict

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit largely upheld an $11 million verdict against PruittHealth Inc. on Friday, but said a lower court must recalculate interest on damages awarded against the Georgia health care provider for breaching its contract with a software supplier. A three-judge panel ruled the federal court was wrong to compound interest on damages awarded to software firm Caradigm USA LLC in a 2018 jury trial after the court held PruittHealth wrongly ditched a software services agreement. The $11.1 million verdict against PruittHealth included $5.1 million in contract damages, $3.6 million in compound interest and $2.3 million in attorney fees and expenses....

