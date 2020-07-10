Navient Cites Supreme Court Ruling In Bid To End CFPB Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Student loan servicer Navient told a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday that because the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled the president can remove the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's chief at will, that agency's suit against the loan provider should be dropped. In its most recent bid to nix the suit, Navient noted that the nation's highest court late last month rejected the tenure protection Congress gave to the watchdog's director as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. But the loan servicer went even further Friday, deeming the entire agency "constitutionally unlawful." "It is now established law that the CFPB never had constitutional authority to bring this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS