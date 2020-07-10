2nd Circ. Arbitration Discovery Ruling Ripe For High Court

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit's recent decision firmly rejecting the proposition that U.S. law allows federal courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad has cemented a circuit split that could boost the chances of the U.S. Supreme Court finally resolving the fiercely contested issue. The circuit court concluded on July 8 that Section 1782 of the U.S. code, which allows federal courts to order entities in their district to turn over evidence to be used in proceedings before "a foreign or international tribunal" at the request of "any interested person," does not apply to private international commercial arbitration. The decision entrenches the...

