Russian Ex-Pol Accused Of Using Sham Suit To Duck Award

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 9:13 PM BST) -- A former business partner of Ashot Yegiazaryan has accused the ex-Russian politician and an associate of using the settlement of a sham lawsuit to frustrate a $93 million arbitration award over a soured real estate deal. High Court Judge David Foxton signed a July 9 order extending the deadline until August for Vitaly Gogokhia to formally defend allegations that he threatened to sue Yegiazaryan for $363.5 million over investments in business ventures to hinder an arbitration payment to Yegiazaryan's former business partner Vitaly Smagin. Smagin wants the court to overturn an October 2019 decision consenting to Yegiazaryan's $149 million, part-admission settlement...

