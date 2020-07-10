9th Circ. Freezes Spending On Medical Marijuana Prosecution

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday published a split opinion affirming a lower court's order enjoining the federal government from spending further money on the prosecution of marijuana growers who pled guilty to drug charges but whom the court determined were in compliance with state medical marijuana laws. U.S. Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown, writing for the panel's majority, said the lower court correctly found that Anthony Pisarski and Sonny Moore strictly complied with California's medical marijuana laws in a Humboldt County marijuana grow operation after the pair had pled guilty to federal drug charges. "Although the government details a laundry list...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS