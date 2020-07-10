Hollywood Agents Target Remaining WGA Antitrust Claims

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Hollywood's major talent agencies urged a California federal judge on Friday to dismiss the Writers Guild of America's remaining counterclaims alleging antitrust violations over so-called "packaging fees," rejecting the WGA's assertion that the agencies are seeking to relitigate arguments the judge has already ruled on. During a phone hearing, Jeffrey L. Kessler of Winston & Strawn LLP, representing agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, told the judge Friday that the guild and writers lack standing under California law to bring a Cartwright Act claim. Although the judge already declined to dismiss the Cartwright Act claim, Kessler said agencies did not previously make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS