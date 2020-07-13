Arbitrator Won't Hear Pot Cultivation Deal Suit, Court Told

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator has found that a cannabis business waived its right to arbitrate a farmer's claims that it defrauded her in a cultivation deal, so the court should lift the stay on the case, the farmer has told a California federal judge. Francine Shulman said Friday that the stay on her case should be lifted after an arbitrator dismissed the arbitration last week, finding that affiliates of Todd Kaplan, founder and CEO of cannabis business Vertical Companies, waived their right to arbitration by actively litigating the matter for months in state court. "Claimants cannot now, having spent months pursuing judicial remedies...

